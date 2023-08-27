At least 7 killed after Haiti gang opens fire on church-led protest -rights group | The Mighty 790 KFGO

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – A minimum of seven folks had been killed in Haiti on Saturday, native rights group CARDH mentioned, after a gang that controls a northern suburb of the capital Port-au-Prince opened fireplace with machine weapons on a protest organized by a Christian church chief.

Native media reported at the least 10 had been killed, and CARDH director Gedeon Jean mentioned the ultimate quantity would seemingly be greater, including that a number of folks had been wounded and a few churchgoers had been kidnapped.

Movies shared on X, the platform previously often known as Twitter, confirmed some 100 folks, many sporting yellow shirts related to the spiritual group of Pastor Marco, marching within the suburb Canaan, some carrying sticks and machetes.

Unverified movies on social media present folks being shot at on the street, our bodies mendacity on the bottom and individuals who seem like hostages saying they thought the march was peaceable and had no thought it was about taking up the gang.

Many Haitians have joined civilian self-defense teams often known as “Bwa Kale,” a motion that has impressed hope but additionally sparked retaliation in opposition to civilians and stirred fears the teams are spurring on the violence.

