Dormitory Fire Kills 13 in Central China

A hearth within the dormitory of a kindergarten and elementary faculty in central China killed 13 individuals, Chinese language state-owned information media reported on Saturday.

A 14th individual was being handled for accidents in a hospital after the hearth broke out late Friday evening, China Central Tv stated. The blaze was extinguished shortly, and the pinnacle of the varsity was taken into custody, the report stated. No additional particulars had been supplied, together with whether or not any of the lifeless had been kids.

It was not instantly recognized whether or not all the scholars on the faculty had been boarders, or how large the dormitory was. Calls to the varsity on Saturday morning went unanswered.