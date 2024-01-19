Dormitory Fire Kills 13 in Central China

A hearth within the dormitory of a kindergarten and elementary faculty in central China killed 13 individuals, Chinese language state-owned information media reported on Saturday.
A 14th individual was being handled for accidents in a hospital after the hearth broke out late Friday evening, China Central Tv stated. The blaze was extinguished shortly, and the pinnacle of the varsity was taken into custody, the report stated. No additional particulars had been supplied, together with whether or not any of the lifeless had been kids.
It was not instantly recognized whether or not all the scholars on the faculty had been boarders, or how large the dormitory was. Calls to the varsity on Saturday morning went unanswered.
The information of the hearth turned the second-most searched matter on-line, with 120 million views on Weibo, China’s hottest social media platform, on Saturday morning.
Many individuals on-line expressed their sympathy for relations of the victims and referred to as for a full and clear accounting of the catastrophe. “It’s actually surprising that this occurred in a college that ought to put the very best efforts into guaranteeing security,” one commenter wrote.
The college, often known as Dushu City Yingcai Faculty, is in Fangcheng County in central Henan Province, and is privately owned. It lately invested greater than the equal of $1.4 million in “development and beautification of the varsity,” in keeping with a submit from its official social media account a number of years in the past. It’s located on 35 acres that embrace a observe discipline for sports activities and a basketball court docket. The college has acquired reward from native authorities, it stated.
The kindergarten prices $25 a month for tuition, in keeping with the native authority’s schooling web site. The common annual disposable earnings of residents in Fangcheng County was $3,372 in 2022, in keeping with official statistics.
Li You contributed analysis.