How to Start the New Year? Keep the Sea Goddess Happy.

Every New Yr’s Eve, greater than two million revelers — twice as many as usually fill Occasions Sq. — costume in white and pack Copacabana Seashore in Rio de Janeiro to look at a 15-minute midnight fireworks extravaganza.

The one-night hedonistic launch is likely one of the world’s largest New Yr’s celebrations and leaves Copacabana’s famed 2.4 miles of sand strewed with trash.

Nevertheless it started as one thing way more non secular.

Within the Nineteen Fifties, followers of an Afro-Brazilian faith, Umbanda, started congregating on Copacabana on New Yr’s Eve to make choices to their goddess of the ocean, Iemanjá, and ask for luck within the 12 months forward.

It rapidly grew to become one of many holiest moments of the 12 months for followers of a cluster of Afro-Brazilian religions which have roots in slavery, worship an array of deities and have lengthy confronted prejudice in Brazil.