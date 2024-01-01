How to Start the New Year? Keep the Sea Goddess Happy.

Every New Yr’s Eve, greater than two million revelers — twice as many as usually fill Occasions Sq. — costume in white and pack Copacabana Seashore in Rio de Janeiro to look at a 15-minute midnight fireworks extravaganza.
The one-night hedonistic launch is likely one of the world’s largest New Yr’s celebrations and leaves Copacabana’s famed 2.4 miles of sand strewed with trash.
Nevertheless it started as one thing way more non secular.
Within the Nineteen Fifties, followers of an Afro-Brazilian faith, Umbanda, started congregating on Copacabana on New Yr’s Eve to make choices to their goddess of the ocean, Iemanjá, and ask for luck within the 12 months forward.
It rapidly grew to become one of many holiest moments of the 12 months for followers of a cluster of Afro-Brazilian religions which have roots in slavery, worship an array of deities and have lengthy confronted prejudice in Brazil.
Then, in 1987, a lodge alongside the Copacabana strip began a Dec. 31 fireworks present. It was an enormous hit that started attracting giant numbers.
“Clearly, this was nice for the lodge trade, for tourism,” mentioned Ivanir Dos Santos, a professor of comparative historical past on the Federal College of Rio de Janeiro.
A brand new New Yr’s custom was born, and the revelers adopted some outdated Umbanda traditions, together with throwing flowers into the ocean, leaping seven waves and, particularly, sporting white, an emblem of peace within the faith.
However the large celebration, Mr. Dos Santos mentioned, “additionally then pushed the worshipers off the seashore.”
Not completely.
Mr. Dos Santos was standing on Copacabana Seashore, wearing white, with the chants of Umbanda worshipers behind him. But this was Dec. 29, the date when devotees of the Afro-Brazilian religions now descend on Copacabana Seashore to make their annual choices to Iemanjá (pronounced ee-mahn-JA).
Alongside beachgoers in bikinis and distributors promoting beer and barbecued cheese, a whole lot of worshipers had been making an attempt to make contact with one in all their most vital gods. Devotees consider that Iemenjá, who is commonly depicted with flowing hair and a billowing blue-and-white costume, is the queen of the ocean and a goddess of motherhood and fertility.
With temperatures exceeding 90 levels, many gathered underneath a tent for conventional dances and songs round an altar of small picket ships, loaded with flowers and fruit, that will quickly be despatched into the ocean. Outdoors, they dug shallow altars within the sand, leaving candles, flowers, fruit and liquor.
“This can be a custom handed from technology to technology. From grandmother to mom to son,” mentioned Bruna Ribeiro de Souza, 39, a schoolteacher, sitting within the sand together with her mom and her toddler son. They’d lit three candles and poured a glass of glowing wine for Iemenjá. Close by was their foot-long picket boat, prepared for its voyage.
Ms. Souza’s mom, Marilda, 69, mentioned her personal mom introduced her to Copacabana to make choices to Iemanjá within the Nineteen Fifties. It was a method, she mentioned, to reconnect together with her household’s African roots.
Afro-Brazilian religions had been largely created by slaves and their descendants. From about 1540 to 1850, Brazil imported extra slaves than some other nation, or almost half of the estimated 10.7 million slaves delivered to the Americas, according to historians.
Some of the common religions, Candomblé, is a direct extension of Yoruba beliefs from Africa, which additionally impressed Santería in Cuba. Residents of Rio created Umbanda within the twentieth century, mixing the Yoruba worship of varied deities with Catholicism and features of occultism.
Roughly 2 p.c of Brazilians, or greater than 4 million folks, establish as followers of Afro-Brazilian religions, in accordance with a survey conducted in 2019. (About half recognized as Catholic and 31 p.c Evangelical.) That was a rise from the 0.3 p.c who mentioned they followed Afro-Brazilian religions in Brazil’s 2010 census, the final official figures.
The religions have given many Black Brazilians a cultural id and connections with their ancestors. However followers have additionally confronted persecution. Extremists within the Evangelical church have referred to as the religions evil, attacked their followers and destroyed their places of worship.
Nonetheless, because the solar set over Copacabana Seashore on Friday, teams of beachgoers cheered on the worshipers as they marched into the surf with bouquets of white flowers, bottles of sparking wine and their picket boats. (Environmental issues led devotees to desert Styrofoam boats, and so they now not load on issues like bottles of fragrance.)
Alexander Pereira Vitoriano, a prepare dinner and Umbanda worshiper, carried one of many largest boats and waded into the waves first. As he let the boat go, a wave capsized it, an indication to the followers that Iemenjá had taken the providing.
“She involves take every little thing unhealthy to the depths of the sacred sea, all of the evil, the illness, the envy,” he mentioned on the shore, panting and soaked. “It’s a clear begin to the brand new 12 months.”
Close by, Amanda Santos emptied a bottle of glowing wine into the waves and wept. “It’s simply gratitude,” she mentioned. “Final 12 months I used to be right here and requested for a house, and this 12 months I received my first home.”
After a couple of minutes, the surf grew to become a line of flowers that had been thrown into the ocean and had been then spit again out. Because the skies darkened and the group cleared, Adriana Carvalho, 53, stood with a white dove in her fingers. She had purchased the chook the day earlier than to launch it as an providing. She was asking Iemanjá for peace, well being and clear paths for her household.
She let go of the dove, and it flittered into the sky. Then it rapidly got here down once more, touchdown on the again of a lady bent over an altar within the sand. The girl, Sara Henriques, 19, was making her first providing.
The dove landed “in the meanwhile we had been asking for a superb 2024, with well being, prosperity and peace,” she mentioned. “So, to me, it was a affirmation that my want had been fulfilled.”