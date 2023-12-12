Florida School Board Urges Bridget Ziegler To Resign Amid Scandal

The elected faculty board in Sarasota, Fla., took the uncommon step on Tuesday of calling for the resignation of one in all its personal members, the most recent growth in an ongoing scandal involving an influence couple in state Republican politics.

With a 4-to-1 vote, the college board rebuked Bridget Ziegler, a member for 9 years, saying that the drama engulfing her and her husband had change into an excessive amount of of a distraction. Ms. Ziegler was the one member to vote towards the nonbinding decision; she gave no indication that she would resign.

Her husband, Christian Ziegler, the chairman of the Republican Social gathering of Florida, is underneath legal investigation for sexual assault. His accuser informed the Sarasota Police Division that she had a consensual sexual encounter with Mr. and Ms. Ziegler greater than a yr in the past, in response to a search warrant affidavit — a proven fact that each Zieglers confirmed to investigators.

That revelation, first reported final month by the Florida Heart for Authorities Accountability, led to calls for for Ms. Ziegler, a proponent of anti-L.G.B.T.Q. insurance policies, to step down, with critics casting her as a hypocrite.