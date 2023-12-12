Florida School Board Urges Bridget Ziegler To Resign Amid Scandal

The elected faculty board in Sarasota, Fla., took the uncommon step on Tuesday of calling for the resignation of one in all its personal members, the most recent growth in an ongoing scandal involving an influence couple in state Republican politics.
With a 4-to-1 vote, the college board rebuked Bridget Ziegler, a member for 9 years, saying that the drama engulfing her and her husband had change into an excessive amount of of a distraction. Ms. Ziegler was the one member to vote towards the nonbinding decision; she gave no indication that she would resign.
Her husband, Christian Ziegler, the chairman of the Republican Social gathering of Florida, is underneath legal investigation for sexual assault. His accuser informed the Sarasota Police Division that she had a consensual sexual encounter with Mr. and Ms. Ziegler greater than a yr in the past, in response to a search warrant affidavit — a proven fact that each Zieglers confirmed to investigators.
That revelation, first reported final month by the Florida Heart for Authorities Accountability, led to calls for for Ms. Ziegler, a proponent of anti-L.G.B.T.Q. insurance policies, to step down, with critics casting her as a hypocrite.
“Whenever you declare the ethical excessive floor and then you definately assault the ethical integrity of others — the blatant hypocrisy of Mrs. Ziegler and the way it displays on the credibility of this board is a big concern to this group,” Rudolph Lucek, a Sarasota resident, mentioned in the course of the public remark interval of the assembly. A lot of the dozens of audio system supported the decision.
Ms. Ziegler, 41, dismissed the nonbinding decision as toothless, since solely the governor has the authority to take away faculty board members.
“I’m disillusioned,” she mentioned briefly remarks. She didn’t point out the investigation into her husband.
Mr. Ziegler, 40, has denied wrongdoing and has refused to resign, even after the state’s prime Republican officers, together with Gov. Ron DeSantis, urged him to take action. The state occasion has scheduled a particular assembly of its government board on Sunday to contemplate disciplining, censuring or ousting Mr. Ziegler.
Mr. Ziegler’s accuser, whose identify has been redacted from public information, mentioned that she declined to have intercourse with Mr. Ziegler on Oct. 2 after realizing that his spouse wouldn’t be becoming a member of them. Mr. Ziegler then went to her condo uninvited and sexually assaulted her, the girl informed the police.
Tuesday’s faculty board assembly started with the vote on the decision, adopted by a number of hours of public feedback that have been usually uncooked and tinged with anger. For a number of years, the board has been embroiled in battles over insurance policies associated to the coronavirus pandemic, L.G.B.T.Q. points, books and what will get taught in faculties in Sarasota County, an prosperous group on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Till just lately, Ms. Ziegler was the board’s chairwoman.
Ms. Ziegler, a Republican, has been a outstanding supporter of a parental-rights-in-education regulation that critics nicknamed “Don’t Say Homosexual,” which prohibits classroom instruction on L.G.B.T.Q. matters. Through the pandemic, she co-founded the right-wing activist group Mothers for Liberty; she and her husband have incessantly posted on social media towards transgender rights.
Some individuals on the assembly spoke in help of Ms. Ziegler.
“She has accomplished nothing unlawful,” Timothy Wagner mentioned. “What an grownup does in her non-public life is hers.”
The board’s decision mentioned that Ms. Ziegler’s remaining a member “would trigger an irreparably dangerous distraction to the college board’s capability to meet its essential constitutional mission.”
“It’s not concerning the left; it’s not about the suitable,” Karen Rose, the board chairwoman, mentioned earlier than the vote. “It’s about college students.”