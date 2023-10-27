For Mike Johnson, Religion Is at the Forefront of Politics and Policy

Within the moments earlier than he was to face a vote on changing into speaker of the Home this week, Consultant Mike Johnson posted {a photograph} on social media of the inscription carved into marble atop the chamber’s rostrum: “In God We Belief.”

His colleagues celebrated his candidacy by circulating an image of him on bended knee praying for divine steering with different lawmakers on the Home ground.

And in his first speech from the chamber as speaker, Mr. Johnson forged his ascendance to the place second in line to the presidency in spiritual phrases, saying, “I consider God has ordained and allowed every one in all us to be introduced right here for this particular second.”

Mr. Johnson, a mild-mannered conservative Republican from Louisiana whose elevation to the speakership on Wednesday adopted weeks of chaos, is understood for putting his evangelical Christianity on the heart of his political life and coverage positions. Now, as probably the most highly effective Republican in Washington, he is able to inject it squarely into the nationwide political discourse, the place he has argued for years that it belongs.