Haitian police detain influential members of ‘400 mawozo’ gang attempting to flee to the Dominican Republic

Haiti.- The Haitian Police have apprehended two influential members of the “400 Mawozo” gang as they tried to flee to the Dominican Republic. The detainees have been recognized as Jean Jude Thomas (Kal), 28 years previous, and Mede Jerry (Jeral), 29 years previous, in line with IciHaití media. Each people are initially from Thomazeau and had been arrested by the police within the city of Courette, within the commune of Thomazeau, positioned roughly 10 kilometers from the Dominican-Haitian border.

“These two males are influential members of the prison group ‘400 Mawozo,’ which operates within the commune of Croix-des-Bouquets,” acknowledged the Haitian newspaper.

The outlet additionally warns that, in current days, some criminals have been fleeing and in search of refuge in different provincial cities or illegally crossing the border into the Dominican Republic in response to a number of police operations aimed toward dismantling gang actions all through Haiti.

It must be famous that the 400 Mawozo gang was accountable for the hijacking of a vacationer bus on Could 9, 2022, which was touring from the Dominican Republic to Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti. The bus carried twelve individuals, together with eight Turkish missionaries and the Dominican driver, who had been captured in Croix-des-Bouquets, an space managed by the 400 Mawozo gang.

Moreover, the 400 Mawozo gang was additionally concerned within the kidnapping of Carlos Guillén Tatis, the Dominican industrial attaché, on Could 1, 2022. Tatis was finally launched after a number of days in captivity.

In current weeks, greater than 5 Haitian gang members have been arrested within the Dominican Republic and subsequently returned to Haiti. On Could 10, a harmful Haitian gang member related to the “Bois D’homme” prison gang in Haiti was arrested by brokers from the Basic Directorate of Migration (DGM) close to Carrefour, in Santo Domingo Oeste.

Moreover, on Could 14, 5 Haitian gang members linked to an alleged harmful gang in Haiti had been arrested and repatriated by DGM brokers within the Los Arroyos neighborhood of Barahona province. The arrested people had been recognized solely as Yosel, Disón, Usnel, Huonel, and Ernest.