Israel-Hamas War and Gaza News: Live Updates

The primary purpose Israel’s heavy bombardment of Gaza for 9 weeks has not pushed lots of of 1000’s of Palestinians into Egypt is that nation’s closely fortified border and Cairo’s ironclad dedication to maintain it closed.

However strain is constructing. Israel has been pushing Gaza’s 2.2 million residents relentlessly south as its forces search to destroy Hamas’s army wing and its infrastructure, and about 85 p.c of the inhabitants has been displaced. Lots of of 1000’s of displaced folks are actually dwelling in squalid, cramped circumstances in Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost area, proper alongside the border with Egypt.

The grim circumstances have elevated fears that the border with Egypt might be breached, permitting massive variety of Palestinian refugees to enter Egypt, probably destabilizing an Arab ally of the US.

Camps stuffed with tents and different makeshift buildings have grown significantly in Rafah. Credit score… Mustafa Thraya/Reuters

Israeli officers have mentioned they haven’t any intention of pushing Gazans into Egypt, and Egypt’s authorities has lengthy opposed letting Gazans search refuge within the Sinai Peninsula, fearing that Israel won’t ever allow them to return dwelling, and that Hamas and different militant teams, who’re no mates of the federal government in Cairo, would possibly arrange operations there.

Satellite tv for pc imagery launched this week put the variety of folks close to the border in stark reduction, exhibiting massive numbers of makeshift shelters within the space of Tel al-Sultan within the Rafah area. Comparisons with pictures of the identical space taken final month present that the density of displaced Gazans has skyrocketed since Israel started issuing evacuation orders this month for elements of Khan Younis, a bigger metropolis six miles to the north.

The photographs correspond with reviews from officers of reduction organizations, who’ve warned that southern Gaza will not be geared up to supply even fundamental providers to the lots of of 1000’s of displaced individuals who have ended up there.



Many individuals have solely crude, improvised shelters to guard them from the weather as winter units in, and every day is a battle to get enough meals and clear water. Bathrooms are scarce. Although Rafah is among the few cities in Gaza to obtain support shipments in latest weeks, starvation and communicable illness are nonetheless spreading quickly, support teams and U.N. officers say.

Israel launched its bombardment and floor invasion after Hamas, which has dominated Gaza for 16 years, carried out a shock assault on cities in southern Israel, killing about 1,200 folks, principally civilians. Since then, a minimum of 15,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli airstrikes different army operations in Gaza, in accordance with Gaza well being officers.

Early within the warfare, Israel declared the whole northern half of Gaza an evacuation zone, sending folks streaming to the south the place they thought they’d be protected. Then Israel ordered the evacuation of elements of the south, too, forcing many individuals who had already fled the north to maneuver once more.

Rafah was dwelling to some lots of of 1000’s of individuals earlier than the warfare, and its inhabitants has skyrocketed in latest weeks. Individuals fleeing the air marketing campaign within the north arrived early within the warfare, although Israel has continued to bombed targets in Rafah as properly. Tens of 1000’s extra have arrived this month, support teams say, clustering the areas of Tel al-Sultan, and al-Mawasi, farther west on the Mediterranean coast.

Ready in line for meals distribution on Wednesday. Credit score… Fatima Shbair/Related Press

The lengthy historical past of Palestinians being displaced throughout their 75 years of battle with Israel has left their leaders and their Arab neighbors nervous that an exodus of Gazans into Egypt would turn out to be everlasting.

To guard itself from such a situation, and to forestall an inflow of Hamas and different Gaza militants, Egypt has spent years fortifying its seven-and-a-half mile border with Gaza.

During the last decade, Egyptian forces have flooded and destroyed a community of smuggling tunnels beneath the border and have strengthened the barrier that runs alongside it. In some locations, that barrier now consists of a towering steel wall with fencing on high to maintain folks from climbing over it, along with underground obstacles to forestall the digging of recent tunnels.

A portion of the border wall between Egypt and Rafah. Credit score… Giuseppe Cacace/Agence France-Presse — Getty Pictures

Between 2013 and 2015, Egypt additionally evicted 1000’s of individuals from their properties and destroyed greater than 3,000 buildings alongside its aspect of the border to create a buffer zone, in accordance with a report by Human Rights Watch. Because the present warfare started, the Egyptian military has added extra fortifications, erecting sand obstacles and stationing tanks and different miliary autos close to the border, in accordance with native residents.

On the identical time, on the Gaza aspect, Hamas, whose militants are busy preventing Israel, has largely deserted border safety.

Up to now, Egypt’s fortifications look like sturdy sufficient to maintain Gazans from slipping over the border. However safety on the crossing is gentle, and a big, offended crowd would possibly in a position to push by means of, in accordance with individuals who have gone by means of the crossing not too long ago. One other threat is that new holes are opened within the barrier, both by errant Israel strikes or by Gazan militants or residents with explosives searching for a approach out.

That isn’t with out precedent. In 2008, Hamas blew holes within the barrier and tens of 1000’s of Gazans rushed by means of, utilizing their go to to replenish on the whole lot from cigarettes to satellite tv for pc dishes earlier than heading again to their besieged territory.

Lauren Leatherby contributed reporting.