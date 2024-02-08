Israel Strikes Rafah as Negotiators Try to Revive Gaza Cease-Fire Talks

Israeli airstrikes hit a southern Gaza border metropolis crowded with civilians on Thursday, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced a cease-fire proposal by Hamas and signaled that the Israeli navy was getting ready to maneuver into the realm.

The strikes on two homes in Rafah killed and injured a number of individuals, in response to Palestinian information retailers, and heightened fears among the many a couple of million Palestinians who’ve sought refuge within the metropolis as Israel’s military has repeatedly warned that it plans to push farther south in its floor invasion.

“There isn’t a place for the individuals to run to,” mentioned Fathi Abu Snema, a 45-year-old father of 5 who has been dwelling in a United Nations-run faculty in Rafah for almost 4 months. “Everybody from all different elements of Gaza ended up in Rafah. I don’t know the place to go.”

The strikes got here a day after Mr. Netanyahu rejected a Hamas proposal that referred to as for Israel to withdraw from Gaza, abide by a long-term cease-fire and free Palestinians held in Israeli jails in trade for the discharge of remaining Israelis who had been kidnapped in the course of the Hamas-led Oct. 7 assault.

Mr. Netanyahu mentioned that Hamas’s calls for had been “ludicrous” and that accepting them would solely invite additional assaults on Israel. Asserting that there was “no resolution in addition to complete victory,” he mentioned the navy had been ordered to organize to maneuver into Rafah, on Egypt’s border, which he referred to as considered one of “Hamas’s final remaining strongholds.”

At a information convention in Washington on Thursday, Vedant Patel, a State Division spokesman, raised issues in regards to the prospect of an Israeli navy incursion into Rafah. “We have now but to see any proof of great planning for such an operation,” he mentioned.

Mr. Patel mentioned that to “conduct such an operation proper now, with no planning and little thought” could be “a catastrophe.”