Special Counsel Report Is Legal Exoneration but Political Nightmare for Biden

The choice on Thursday to not file felony costs towards President Biden for mishandling labeled paperwork ought to have been an unequivocal authorized exoneration.

As an alternative, it was a political catastrophe.

The investigation into Mr. Biden’s dealing with of the paperwork after being vice chairman concluded that he was a “well-meaning, aged man with a poor reminiscence” and had “diminished schools in advancing age” — such startling assertions that they prompted a fiery and emotional try at political harm management from the president inside hours.

Talking to the cameras from the Diplomatic Reception Room on the White Home, Mr. Biden on Thursday night blasted the report by Robert K. Hur, the particular counsel, accusing the report’s authors of “extraneous commentary” about his age and psychological capability.

“They don’t know what they’re speaking about,” the president stated flatly.

Mr. Biden appeared to take particular exception to the report’s assertion that in interviews with F.B.I. investigators, he couldn’t recall what yr his son Beau died.