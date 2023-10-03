Pentagon Official Charged With Running a Dogfighting Ring

A Division of Protection communications official has been charged with working a dogfighting ring that operated for a few years and wherein hundreds of {dollars} had been guess on violent matches, federal prosecutors in Maryland stated this week.

The official, Frederick Douglass Moorefield Jr., 62, of Arnold, Md., was a deputy chief info officer for command, management and communications, in keeping with an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court docket in Baltimore and Mr. Moorefield’s LinkedIn web page, which stated he had been with the division for 11 years.

In line with a news release from the U.S. Legal professional’s Workplace in Maryland, Mr. Moorefield and one other defendant, Mario Damon Flythe, 49, of Anne Arundel County, Md., communicated utilizing encrypted messaging purposes to debate the way to practice canines for unlawful dogfighting, to coordinate dogfights, to debate betting on dogfighting and to debate canines that had died on account of dogfighting.

Mr. Moorefield and Mr. Flythe, a barber, used the names “Geehad Kennels” and “Razor Sharp Kennels” to establish their dogfighting operations, in keeping with the affidavit, which was ready by Particular Agent Ryan C. Daly of the F.B.I. In addition they mentioned with others throughout america the way to conceal their conduct from regulation enforcement.