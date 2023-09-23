Saltwater in the Mississippi Threatens Water Supply in New Orleans

Drought-like situations within the Midwest over the summer season have created a rising water downside within the New Orleans space this fall.

Water ranges of the Mississippi River have dropped low sufficient to make the river much less proof against a mass of saltwater flowing north from the Gulf of Mexico. This circumstance, often called saltwater intrusion, is endangering the ingesting water techniques in and across the metropolis, in addition to smaller municipalities to the south.

Officers in Louisiana and with the U.S. Military Corps of Engineers say {that a} “saltwater wedge” might attain water remedy vegetation close to New Orleans in October and are working to gradual the inflow whereas additionally bringing in additional contemporary water to the area. Many water remedy amenities can’t deal with water with excessive salinity ranges, which corrode pipes and trigger metals within the pipes to leach into the water.

“This can be a severe scenario,” Gov. John Bel Edwards stated at a information convention on Friday. He stated he was requesting a federal emergency declaration, and Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans signed an emergency declaration for town on Friday. However Mr. Edwards urged individuals to remain calm, and state officers suggested towards overstocking on water.