Synagogue Leader Is Killed in Detroit, but Motive Is Not Known, Authorities Say

The president of a synagogue in Detroit who was often known as one of many metropolis’s most vibrant spiritual leaders was discovered killed close to her dwelling on Saturday. The authorities haven’t but decided a motive.

The president, Samantha Woll, 40, led the board of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, a century-old establishment that’s the solely free-standing synagogue in downtown Detroit, in accordance with its web site.

The Detroit Police launched a press release on Saturday saying {that a} lady had been discovered unresponsive within the morning on a road east of downtown and that she had been declared lifeless on the scene. The assertion didn’t identify Ms. Woll, however the location was close to her dwelling handle. The lady had a number of stab wounds, the assertion stated, and officers noticed a path of blood that led to the sufferer’s dwelling, the place the police stated they believed the assault occurred.