Synagogue Leader Is Killed in Detroit, but Motive Is Not Known, Authorities Say

The president of a synagogue in Detroit who was often known as one of many metropolis’s most vibrant spiritual leaders was discovered killed close to her dwelling on Saturday. The authorities haven’t but decided a motive.
The president, Samantha Woll, 40, led the board of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, a century-old establishment that’s the solely free-standing synagogue in downtown Detroit, in accordance with its web site.
The Detroit Police launched a press release on Saturday saying {that a} lady had been discovered unresponsive within the morning on a road east of downtown and that she had been declared lifeless on the scene. The assertion didn’t identify Ms. Woll, however the location was close to her dwelling handle. The lady had a number of stab wounds, the assertion stated, and officers noticed a path of blood that led to the sufferer’s dwelling, the place the police stated they believed the assault occurred.
On Saturday night, the Michigan State Police confirmed that they have been investigating Ms. Woll’s loss of life with the Detroit Police. Authorities are asking anybody with data to come back ahead. In a press release, Detroit Police Chief James E. White urged persistence with the investigation and cautioned in opposition to drawing conclusions.
Earlier than main the synagogue, Ms. Woll labored extensively in Democratic state politics. She was a political director for Dana Nessel, the lawyer basic of Michigan. She was additionally a marketing campaign supervisor for State Senator Stephanie Chang and a deputy on the employees of U.S. Consultant Elissa Slotkin, in accordance with Ms. Woll’s LinkedIn profile.
“I’m shocked, saddened and horrified to be taught of Sam’s brutal homicide,” Ms. Nessel stated on X, the platform previously often known as Twitter. “Sam actually used her religion and activism to create a greater place for everybody.”
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan stated in a press release on X that Ms. Woll had been one of many metropolis’s “nice younger leaders” and recalled a second simply weeks in the past after they celebrated the renovation of the synagogue, which Ms. Woll had helped information.
“Sam’s loss has left an enormous gap within the Detroit group,” Mr. Duggan stated. “This complete metropolis joins along with her household and pals in mourning her tragic loss of life.”
For the reason that synagogue’s inception, a big portion of the town’s Jewish group has moved to the suburbs. However Ms. Woll sought to “make Jewish life within the metropolis extra thrilling,” stated Jeremy Moss, a state senator in Michigan who had recognized Ms. Woll since childhood.
“I’m so surprised by all of this,” he stated in a cellphone name. “I simply noticed her final week.”
Mr. Moss stated Ms. Woll had been extremely concerned in Jewish group activism and that she was at all times making an attempt to get extra individuals to take part, including that she had been pleased with the renovations as a approach to create a extra “revolutionary” ambiance.
“She was a burst of power and optimism,” Mr. Moss stated. “She was simply anyone all of us admired.” She was not married and didn’t have kids, he stated.
Ms. Woll was included within the characteristic article “36 Under 36” by The Detroit Jewish Information in 2017, which stated she had been “instrumental” in founding the Muslim-Jewish Discussion board of Detroit that facilitated relationships between these communities.
On social media, Ms. Chang recalled fond reminiscences with Ms. Woll, whom she met throughout their undergraduate years on the College of Michigan. Ms. Woll helped Ms. Chang with all her campaigns, however she was greater than only a colleague, Ms. Chang stated — she was a “lovely buddy.”
“Sam is already missed, and the brutality of her loss of life is past phrases,” Ms. Chang wrote on Fb. “Detroit, Michigan and the world have been so fortunate to have her mild shine for the 40 years we had her.”
The Downtown Synagogue stated on Fb that it didn’t have extra data on Ms. Woll’s loss of life, however that it will share extra when it turned out there.
“Could her reminiscence be a blessing,” the group wrote.
Mitch Smith contributed reporting.