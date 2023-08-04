Young Catholics Come Together, if Not Their Views

The group of teenage pilgrims traipsing via Lisbon throughout this week’s huge assembly of Catholic youth from everywhere in the world appeared to have taken to coronary heart Pope Francis’ name for them to shake issues up.

It will be higher, one woman mentioned, if the church had been “extra inclusive of all relationships, homosexual rights and all that.” A boy holding a conveyable speaker taking part in pop hits added he can be all for “women being monks.” One other woman, with an Irish flag draped from her shoulders, mentioned that she wish to hear “ladies say Mass.”

“Extra folks would then follow the Catholic religion,” mentioned Alexandra Beattie, 17, who, just like the others, was a pupil at St. Ciaran’s Faculty, in Ballygawley, County Tyrone, Northern Eire. “Yeah,” mentioned Niamh Quinn, additionally 17, “folks would are available in and it will solely produce good issues as a result of the message is nice — love each other.”

Francis, 86, has sought to breathe recent air into the church throughout his decade as pontiff, and on the World Youth Day celebrations this week in Portugal he has burdened that “the church has room for everybody.”