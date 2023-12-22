Paramedics Found Guilty in Last Trial in Elijah McClain Death

Two Colorado paramedics have been convicted of criminally negligent murder within the 2019 dying of Elijah McClain, a younger unarmed Black man whose case drew nationwide consideration and compelled public security reforms within the metropolis the place he lived and died.

However the principally white jury cut up on two assault prices in opposition to the paramedics, Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper, after two days of deliberations. They convicted Mr. Cichuniec of one of many assault prices, second-degree assault for the illegal administration of medicine, however cleared Mr. Cooper of each assault prices.

The boys had injected Mr. McClain with the highly effective sedative ketamine whereas he was in police custody in Aurora, Colo., which medical doctors stated left him close to dying. He died days later within the hospital.

The almost four-week trial was a uncommon prosecution of paramedics, and raised the query of the function that medical personnel play in police encounters and whether or not they might be held criminally accountable for their actions.