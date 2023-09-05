Record Rains Flood Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria, Killing at Least 7

Torrential rain unleashed main floods in Central Greece on Tuesday that submerged streets and wreaked widespread harm, simply as firefighters have been containing monumental wildfires within the nation. One man died, and a minimum of one particular person was lacking.

In neighboring Bulgaria and Turkey, a minimum of six extra died within the rain-caused flooding, together with two swept away at a campsite in northwest Turkey, two in Istanbul and two on Bulgaria’s southern Black Beach, in response to The Related Press. 4 extra individuals of a dozen who had been vacationing on the Turkish campsite remained lacking Tuesday night time.

As Greek tv confirmed semi-submerged vehicles caught on flooded streets and automobiles being swept into the ocean or onto muddy seashores, the police banned site visitors in three areas. The ban got here a day after warnings by native authorities and Greece’s hearth service for individuals to keep away from pointless journey through the onset of the moist entrance, Storm Daniel.

Greece’s hearth service mentioned a 51-year-old Albanian nationwide died after a wall collapsed on him; state information media recognized him as a cattle breeder who was making an attempt to succeed in his animals. A 42-year-old Greek man was lacking after getting out of his automobile to attempt to push his 16-year-old son to security amid raging floodwaters, a fireplace service spokesman, Vassilis Vathrakoyiannis, mentioned by phone. “The boy was discovered within the automobile,” he mentioned. “We’re nonetheless on the lookout for the dad.”