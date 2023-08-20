A Kiss After Spain’s World Cup Win Prompts Many to Cry Foul

Spaniards celebrated their nation’s first Ladies’s World Cup victory on Sunday afternoon by holding dance events within the streets and sharing their giddy delight.

However it was a kiss seen around the globe that was the discuss of social media.

Amid the nationwide jubilation, many have been jolted by an impromptu kiss planted on the Spanish ahead Jennifer Hermoso by the president of Spain’s soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, in the course of the medals ceremony, an disagreeable reminder to lots of the sexism scandals which have plagued Spanish girls’s soccer.

After the Spanish gamers defeated England 1-0 and lined up onstage in Sydney, Australia, to gather their medals earlier than lifting the World Cup trophy, Mr. Rubiales enthusiastically grabbed Ms. Hermoso, kissed her on the cheeks after which kissed her totally on the lips, video of the encounter confirmed. Spain’s Queen Letizia was onstage on the time.