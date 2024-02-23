Want to Play in the Asian Champions League? It Will Cost You.

A minimum of no person can accuse Asia’s soccer authorities of failing to sweat the small stuff. It could be straightforward to miss the little issues, in spite of everything, when their job is to nurture and promote the most well-liked sport on the planet for the advantage of nearly 5 billion folks unfold throughout a 3rd of the world’s landmass.

In some ways, then, it’s admirable that the Asian Soccer Confederation (A.F.C.) can nonetheless discover the time to dictate exactly which water bottles, with which labels, followers must be allowed to hold into stadiums. That sort of consideration to element ought to reassure you that soccer’s future — from Beirut to Beijing, and Ulaanbaatar to Hobart — is in secure arms.

Sadly, that isn’t fairly the image that emerges from a report, commissioned by soccer’s international gamers’ union, FIFPro, assessing the advantages and shortcomings of Asia’s most prestigious membership competitors, the Asian Champions League. As an alternative, the report paperwork a match that acts as an nearly excellent microcosm of soccer’s basic route throughout the globe.